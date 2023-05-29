EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans celebrated kicked off the unofficial start of summer at Ascarate Park on Memorial Day by fishing, grilling, boating and spending quality time together.

Dozens of El Pasoans basked in the sun on Monday telling KTSM it sets the tone for summer, which officially starts June 21.

“To be able to go out and get outdoors and enjoy the sun a little bit for the summer,” Noah Mariscal, who was spending time at the park, said.

Aislinn Salazar was enjoying the day with her sister, paddle boating. She said days like today are perfect for a picnic, carne asada and just family games.

“Make some memories that we are always together. And I will never forget this memory.” Emma Mariscal, spending time at the park, said.

Salazar said she encourages all families to get outside and spend time relaxing after a busy work and school week.