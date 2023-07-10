Beat the heat by rock climbing indoors at Cave Climbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Want to go rock climbing but the triple digits are stopping you? Cave Climbing on Executive and Mesa is providing the Borderland lessons seven days a week.

Owner and instructor Andrew Baxter tells KTSM the rock wall model is supposed to replicate the cliffs one climbs outdoors such as places like Hueco Tanks.

“We do get people who have never been to Hueco Tanks before, but they’re going to say ‘Hey we’re going out tomorrow or the day after’ and so we always encourage them to climb in our facility first that way they have an idea on how the climb in the areas are,” said Baxter.

Rock Climbing outdoors even brings people together like professional Rock Climber Jason Kehl, who met his significant other climbing outdoors regularly.

“We met in Hueco, then we traveled on the road in my van, eventually got married and that so happens we moved back to El Paso,” said Kehl.

Living out of his van for 15 years on and off to climb to different areas, Hueco Tanks has always been an area to go climb at in the winter, Kehl says.

Telling KTSM he is also teaching their children to follow the rock climber’s footsteps.

And like many others trying to a new sport for the first time, Kehl says when he started climbing outside, he saw a whole other world of areas to travel to. Leading him to join competitions and sponsorships, for example Cave Climbing.

“I remember that hole that I fell off of because I couldn’t hang on anymore and I just wanted to figure out how to do it. Because I didn’t want to fail. I think that challenge aspect got me interested in it,” said Kehl.

Cave Climbing at 113 Executive Center Blvd. is considered a bouldering gym only, which means when you’re climbing, you’re not hooked to anything.

However, they do sell everything a rock climber needs outdoors, such as ropes and harness.

Interested in climbing to the summit someday? get your lessons at Cave Climbing click here. To get inspired by professional rock climber Jason Kehl, check out his gnarly climbing skills at Vimeo and Crypto Child Youtube.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.