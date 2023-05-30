LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was quite the scare for a resident taking in the long three-day weekend at Lake Tahoe after discovering an uninvited guest in their car.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to the incident on May 28 after getting a call from a resident who explained a bear was stuck inside their car.

Bear found stuck inside car at Lake Tahoe (Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies coordinated a plan and were able to free the trapped bear the sheriff’s office stated on a Facebook post which included a video of the “bear rescue.”

Afterward, a video of the interior of the car showed major damage to the siding and car seats.

The office also added that it is a good reminder for the public, that the spring season is an active time for the bear population at Lake Tahoe.