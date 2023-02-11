The Buy El Paso campaign wants Borderland consumers to show some love to local businesses this Valentine’s Day.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Better Business Bureau El Paso wants you to show some love to local businesses when shopping for that special someone for Valentine’s Day.

The Better Business Bureau “Buy El Paso” campaign encourages the community to purchase their flower bouquets, cards, jewelry and more from locally owned businesses.

A Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is available by clicking here.

The gift guide showcases promotions and products from over 40 local businesses. Each product or promotion image also takes the shopper to the business’ website to view more of their products. The first 20 businesses which signed up will also have limited edition Buy El Paso T-shirts and Mercado Bags for their customers while supplies last.

Local business supporters can also participate in the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Giveaway from Friday, Feb. 10, through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

To participate in the social media giveaway on the Buy El Paso Instagram, followers must share the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Giveaway graphic on their stories and tag two local businesses and two friends. One winner, selected at random, will win 10 gift cards from local businesses.

To shop the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Gift Guide and for more information about BBB’s Buy El Paso, visit BuyEP.org.

ABOUT BUY EL PASO

Buy El Paso is an initiative created in September 2020 in partnership with the City of El Paso, El Paso County and Better Business Bureau El Paso to promote El Paso businesses. Buy El Paso features local businesses throughout the City and County and promotes local businesses on its bi-monthly blog, “Buy El Paso Adventures,” and hosts monthly giveaways, promotions and events to encourage consumers to shop local.