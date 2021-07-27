BBB to re-launch EP Business Strong and Buy El Paso websites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte is partnering with the City of El Paso and El Paso County to launch newly reimaged versions of its El Paso Business Strong and Buy El Paso websites.



The BBB said it will launch “Made in El Paso” and “Buy El Paso Adventures,” two distinct content-rich, multimedia blogs to share, promote and experience El Paso businesses and home-grown products like never before.

“Both blogs will highlight businesses that make El Paso one of the most unique and exciting places to live and work,” said Marybeth Stevens, President of BBB Paso del Norte. “As part of El Paso Business Strong, ‘Made in El Paso’ will focus on products that are manufactured locally and contribute to the region’s long-term economic success; “Buy El Paso Adventures” will take consumers on a guided journey throughout the county, showcasing back-to-school shopping, patio bars, restaurants, local art galleries, and more!”

Buy El Paso will continue to feature local businesses throughout El Paso and host monthly giveaways, promotions, and events, including Buy El Paso Day, to encourage consumers to shop local. Businesses interested in being featured in Buy El Paso and consumers looking for new local businesses to support can sign up for the Buy El Paso newsletter at BuyEP.org.

Business owners in El Paso can take shopping local even further by using the El Paso Business Strong dashboard, featuring local manufacturers to source operating needs locally and help boost the city’s economy. The updated EPBusinessStrong.org serves as a centralized resource hub to ensure the local business community is stronger than ever.

Businesses can now easily find resiliency resources, funding opportunities, and training tools to reimagine, grow and thrive into the future. The updated website now offers a calendar of upcoming webinars, training, and events to provide business support. Sign up for the El Paso Business Strong newsletter to get notified when additional funding opportunities become available for local businesses.

Businesses and consumers are highly encouraged to visit the updated EPBusinessStrong.org and BuyEP.org for exciting opportunities and helpful resources to drive meaningful change in our community.



