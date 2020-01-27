Baylor University student tests negative for Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed today that the test results for the Baylor student who was suspected of having the Coronavirus came back negative.

According to a release, the University officials stress that there are no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus within the Baylor community at this time. Baylor will keep students, faculty and staff apprised in the event the situation changes.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that the student, who had recently traveled to China, had met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after being treated at an area hospital.

At that point, the Public Health District informed the campus community about the possible case and moved the student to an isolated area as a precaution, the release said.

This morning results came back negative from the CDC in Atlanta and the students was released.

Doctors encourage the public to make an appointment with their health care providers if feeling ill.