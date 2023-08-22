Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The university held a prayer service Tuesday evening to support Baylor students from Hawaii after the devastating wildfires on Maui.

Nearly 80 Baylor students from Hawaii had to leave the islands two weeks ago to start school.

Yuriana Robles lived in Maui when the fire happened and says it was an unreal experience.

“My family lives in Lahaina, or at least my dad’s side of the family, and we live close to Kula which is where another fire was so it’s been really difficult. There’s been a couple of relatives of mine who have lost their homes, and a lot of people that we know have lost relatives,” said Robles.

Robles is a junior at Baylor University majoring in premed.

Robles says it’s been an adjustment getting back into class.

“We’ve lost so many people that we know and we’re still looking for 850 of those who are still missing and we don’t know where they are, and so it’s been extremely difficult. I’m at Baylor, but my heart is in Hawaii,” said Robles.

Baylor students and staff filled the Elliston Chapel to pray, sing, and share verses.

Baylor University chaplin Burt Burleson says Tuesday’s gathering was important to show the Hawaii students they’re not alone.

“It’s not over you know. They’re starting a new semester and some of them have a heavy, heavy load, so we’re going to keep coming around them and reaching out to them this semester,” said Burleson.

Beyond prayers and songs, the Baylor students from Hawaii want everyone to not forget this tragic event and remember that the island still needs your help.

“A lot of people from the states, the mainland, want to try to purchase the land and build, industrialize. What we kind of want to do is keep the land within the Hawaii community,” said Jack Pang, Baylor University Hawaii Student.

“We are still hurting and still grieving and still trying to rebuild, even though the news may be dying down. We just want you to know, to keep helping, keep supporting, spreading awareness, because this isn’t going to go away any time soon,” said Robles.

Here’s a list of agencies where you can donate to support the island of Maui.

You can also contact Sarah Nelson at sarah_nelson1@baylor.edu.