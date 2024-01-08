EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Battle of the Bands has returned to El Paso and Jessica Mendoza, marketing manager for Lowbrow Palace joined us on our morning show to talk about the exciting event.

Battle of the Bands started this past weekend at Lowbrow Palace and will continue for the next upcoming Saturdays until they enter the final round.

Photos: Lowbrow Palace’s Instagram

Mendoza says Battle of the Bands happens every year where several bands ranging from all kinds of genres compete in four or five rounds.

Photos: Lowbrow Palace’s Instagram

“It’s a little bit of all types of genres,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza says a winner will be picked during the final round and band members will also win prizes.

Lowbrow Palace will be having 40 plus bands this year and the event has been around since 2014.

Anyone who is interested in attending can purchase tickets at lowbrowpalace.com.

Tickets are $5 and all ages are welcomed. If you’re unable to purchase tickets online, they can also be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m.