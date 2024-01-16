EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Downtown El Paso has a new business that is promising a unique experience.

Barrio Luna Home and Concepts opened at 222-3 Texas Ave. and held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“Barrio Luna promises a unique and vibrant gallery experience, showcasing a curated selection of merchandise that sets it apart in the local scene,” according to an announcement sent out by the Downtown Management District.

The business is owned by Sophia Larstra.

The Downtown Management District sent out the following statement on the business:

“Sophia Larstra, the driving force behind Barrio Luna, discovered her passion for art at age six when she began painting and expressing her creative side. Following a career setback that led to the loss of her job, Sophia turned to her true calling and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey centered around her love for art.

“Downtown El Paso was carefully chosen as the ideal location for Barrio Luna Home and Concepts, as Sophia aimed to be a part of the area’s revitalization. The shop offers a carefully curated selection of merchandise, providing visitors with a distinctive shopping experience that goes beyond traditional retail. Barrio Luna is more than just a business; it reflects Sophia’s deep connection to artistic expression.”