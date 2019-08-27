Barbie to release Rosa Parks doll as part of ‘Inspiring Women Series’

(WIAT) — Civil rights activist Rosa Parks will be replicated as a Barbie doll as part of the toy’s “Inspiring Women Series.”

The maker of the dolls, Mattel, made the announcement Monday that they would be paying tribute to the Alabamian with this collection.

The “Inspiring Women Series” is said to commemorate women in history who provide strong female role models for the next generation of women and girls.

A doll of astronaut Sally Ride will also debut this year. In 2018, the company released dolls of Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart and Katherine Johnson.

The doll is now available for pre-order on Barbie’s website for $30.99. To purchase the figurine as well as read more about the series, click here.