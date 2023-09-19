Barbie’s “Living Dreamhouse Tour” truck is visiting El Paso on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cielo Vista Mall.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Barbie is living the dream and on her way to El Paso.

The Dreamhouse Living Tour is bringing the Barbie Truck to Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The truck is scheduled to be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. It will be selling exclusive merchandise like graphic T-shirts, baseball caps, throw blankets and tumblers.

The Barbie Truck will be located near the south main entrance by JCPenney.

Also at Cielo Vista Mall from Sept. 21-24, shoppers can stop by the mall office and pick up a “Beauty Pass.” You can get it stamped at participating beauty stores and return it to the mall officer for a free makeup bag and a chance to win a $250 Simon Gift Card.

Participating retailers include Dillard’s, GNC, JCPenney, LUSH, Macy’s, Mirame Lashes, Sephora and others.