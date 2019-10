ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The green flag is up and hundreds of balloons will launch on Monday for day three of the Balloon Fiesta. During the early morning pilot briefing, Fiesta officials say they expect winds to be very light and to generally take on a south to southwest flow.

Fog grounded the majority of the balloons on day one. The balloons are scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. A fly-in competition will follow beginning at 8 a.m.