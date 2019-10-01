‘Glampers’ get to experience Balloon Fiesta in a different light

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, part of the fun of Balloon Fiesta is waking up super early, getting in the car half asleep, and getting on the road to beat the crowds. But it appears more people are choosing a much more glamorous option.

Balloon Fiesta means early mornings, braving the traffic, the elements, and the crowds. But it doesn’t have to if you go glamping.

“Glamping is glamorous camping. In this case, it’s a really wonderful campground that’s right by Balloon Fiesta Park,” event officials say.

You can stay in your own private tent with a nice comfy bed, refrigerator and heater, access to a private hospitality area with grills, games, and a lounge.

“You’re just steps away from the park, so you get to sleep in, get up and really enjoy the scene right where you’re staying,” officials say.

With a primo view of the balloons, it’s become such a popular option that Fiesta officials say it’s sold out. That’s with the hefty price tag of $1,500.

If you don’t want to break the pocketbook, there is another option — your own private concierge.

“The concierge program is great for someone that has mobility issues, somebody who wants a behind-the-scenes look at Balloon Fiesta park,” officials say.

You get a VIP tour with your own personal golf cart and driver. They’ll give you an inside look and ride to everything from concession row to the mass ascensions and competitions, as well as the Balloon Discovery Center. The sold-out program is $350 per person.

“This is our 48th event so it’s really great that we’re able to offer new guest experiences,” Fiesta officials say.

Proof that no matter how many times you’ve been to Fiesta, there’s always a way to see it in a different light.

This year, there were 78 glamping reservations and 83 concierge reservations. Balloon Fiesta officials say they will keep expanding the program as long as the demand is there.