It’s the final mass ascension of the 2019 Balloon Fiesta. From the pilots briefing official say they are looking at a fairly quiet weather pattern which is a good morning for the Albuquerque box.

For morning flight, pilots can expect lighter winds near the surface layer. At 6:15 a.m. the Sunport is at 47 degrees with winds out of the south east at 3 knots.

Mass ascension is a go for final day of Balloon Fiesta. Pilots are giving the Green Flag.

It’s packed here at @balloonfiesta for the final day of the 9 day event! Are you here this morning? @krqe pic.twitter.com/VmNKQW4yk9 — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) October 13, 2019

Green flag for the farewell mass ascension! #balloonfiesta — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) October 13, 2019

The green flag is up! Dawn Patrol has launched and is drifting to the south. Looking forward to getting our Farewell Mass Ascension started. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 13, 2019