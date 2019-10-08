Couple holds wedding at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a beautiful morning at Balloon Fiesta Park on Tuesday, as well as a beautiful day to get married.

“Initially it started out with, ‘Let’s get married there,’ and it’ll be my parents and her parents and let’s just go ahead and get married. Now, I’ve got 50 of my closest friends and family out here to celebrate with us,” said groom Kevin Garinger.

The couple from Austin, Texas says their love for the Fiesta started two weeks into dating, so getting married at the event seemed like a perfect fit. After the ceremony, the newlyweds took off on a balloon and planned to celebrate with a tailgate afterward.