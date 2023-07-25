EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the fall semester being right around the corner and some school districts already starting the school year, KTSM has created a list of back-to-school dates within the El Paso community.

Districts already in session:

  • Las Cruces Public Schools- Wednesday, July 19
  • Clint ISD- Monday, July 24
  • San Elizario ISD- Tuesday, July 25

Districts soon to resume classes:

  • Gadsden ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Tornillo ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Socorro ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Ysleta ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Canutillo ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Anthony ISD- Monday, July 31
  • Fabens ISD- Tuesday, August 1
  • El Paso ISD- Monday, August 7