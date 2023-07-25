File image: Dozens of classrooms across the state still fall short of connectivity speed standards. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the fall semester being right around the corner and some school districts already starting the school year, KTSM has created a list of back-to-school dates within the El Paso community.

Districts already in session:

Las Cruces Public Schools- Wednesday, July 19

Clint ISD- Monday, July 24

San Elizario ISD- Tuesday, July 25

Districts soon to resume classes: