EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the fall semester being right around the corner and some school districts already starting the school year, KTSM has created a list of back-to-school dates within the El Paso community.
Districts already in session:
- Las Cruces Public Schools- Wednesday, July 19
- Clint ISD- Monday, July 24
- San Elizario ISD- Tuesday, July 25
Districts soon to resume classes:
- Gadsden ISD- Monday, July 31
- Tornillo ISD- Monday, July 31
- Socorro ISD- Monday, July 31
- Ysleta ISD- Monday, July 31
- Canutillo ISD- Monday, July 31
- Anthony ISD- Monday, July 31
- Fabens ISD- Tuesday, August 1
- El Paso ISD- Monday, August 7