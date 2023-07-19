HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon Police Department and Trnd Setters Barbershop hosted an event for children of all ages to get a back-to-school haircut before starting the 2023-2024 school year.

“We will be cutting hair for kids from Horizon schools, doing some charity work. It’s an experience that I believe will help us both as a business and as people,” Julio Roman, manager at Trnd Setters Barbershop said.

Roman said 18 barbers donated their time on Wednesday to cut kids’ hair.

The event took about a month to set up through the Horizon Police Department.

“You always hear, you know, back-to-school, school supplies, you hear all the specials going on but for a kid, sometimes a haircut might be something overseen. You might put more priority on school supplies than a haircut, ” Heli Sierra with the Horizon Police Department said.

Once the event was set, the Horizon Police reached out to the community for help with donations.

With the help of social media, Sierra said over $1,000 was raised to give almost 100 kids a free haircut.

“With this, we’re hoping that we can help out some of the families that might be a little bit tight on money, or maybe running a little bit tight on time and make sure the kids feel comfortable and confident going back to school with their brand-new haircut,” Sierra said.

Families who took their kids to get a haircut told KTSM this will give their kids the confidence they need to help them start the school year off good.

“I really appreciate it, and they should do more things like this for people who don’t have money and things like that,” Amber Dominguez, a student getting a haircut said.

