EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – As kids in the Sun City prepare for going back to school, Dr. Riddhi Patel, a local pediatrician, gives advice for parents.

Dr. Patel says the best way to start getting your child ready for school is to get them back on their normal school schedule, meaning going to sleep earlier and waking up earlier.

She says many kids can become anxious during this time but it’s important for parents to reassure their child.

It may also be helpful to go ahead and visit the school ahead of time just so they know what to expect, let them know where they will be dropped off, where they’ll be picked up, where the playground is, things like that. If there is some kind of orientation or meet the teacher ahead of time, take them to that so they can kind of get to know their teachers and their classroom. Dr. Riddhi J. Patel, Pediatrician

Some parents also may be anxious during this time sending their kids back to school when covid cases are surging and spreading. Patel says to get your child vaccinated for COVID-19 and all other vaccinations that may be needed.

She says masking your child is optional but recommends it if the child is not vaccinated.

