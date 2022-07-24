EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – As kids in the Sun City prepare for going back to school, Dr. Riddhi Patel, a local pediatrician, gives advice for parents.
Dr. Patel says the best way to start getting your child ready for school is to get them back on their normal school schedule, meaning going to sleep earlier and waking up earlier.
She says many kids can become anxious during this time but it’s important for parents to reassure their child.
Some parents also may be anxious during this time sending their kids back to school when covid cases are surging and spreading. Patel says to get your child vaccinated for COVID-19 and all other vaccinations that may be needed.
She says masking your child is optional but recommends it if the child is not vaccinated.
