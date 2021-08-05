Baby recovering after falling into pool in West El Paso

by: Tatiana Favela

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A baby is recovering after the child fell into a pool at a home in West El Paso Thursday evening.

Police arrived to a home on the 6400 block of Calle Placido.

According to emergency dispatch, the child was taken to University Medical Center.

Officials said emergency crews performed CPR on the baby and the child does have a pulse now.

Details are still limited. We’ll keep you updated on air and online once more information becomes available.

