EL PASO. Texas (KTSM)- Las Palmas Medical Center celebrated baby Brielle for graduating from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after 105 days.

Courtesy of ECPR Texas

Baby Brielle was born almost three months early. Her parents Jessica Buzard and Jake Buzard are residents of New Mexico and they traveled four hours from their home to El Paso to receive specialty care offered at Las Palmas.

Additionally, Brielle’s parents are grateful for the quality care from the doctors and staff at the hospital saying that they have become like a second family to them.