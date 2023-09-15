HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department said a baby was found dead at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital Wednesday. In a press release, the department said a 16-year-old juvenile, who was accompanied by her mother, was being treated at the hospital. The deceased baby was found “in the restroom area” of the juvenile’s hospital room.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy is being held at the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. The juvenile has not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

This is the second infant found dead in a southeast New Mexico hospital this year and the second incident of an infant being abandoned in Hobbs alone. Alexis Avila was sentenced to 16 years in prison and two years parole earlier this year after video showed her throwing her newborn in a Hobbs dumpster in 2022.

In the other instance, police believe Artesia resident Alexee Trevizo left her newborn in a bathroom trashcan at Artesia General Hospital. According to hospital staff, Trevizo locked herself in a bathroom while giving birth before tying the newborn in a trash bag and hiding him underneath the trash in that bin.

Trevizo’s case is still going through the court system where she is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Trevizo is also suing the hospital claiming they are at fault for the newborn’s death.