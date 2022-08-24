EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are reminding motorists who carry a firearm in their cars, to refrain from leaving vehicles unlocked and unattended.

The Las Cruces Police Department has seen a recent uptick in stolen firearms. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, LCPD has said to have taken reports of 155 firearms that have been stolen. In one non-residential burglary that occurred in early August, 26 firearms were reported stolen from a gun shop on west Picacho Avenue.

Police believe the majority of stolen firearms are taken from vehicles that are left unlocked and unattended. The likelihood of a stolen firearm later being used in the commission of a violent crime is extremely high.

The Las Cruces Police Department recommends:

Remove firearms, ammunition, extra magazines and accessories when leaving your vehicle unattended.

Keep windows closed and doors locked when leaving a vehicle or home.

Consider using a safe or lockbox, suitable for your vehicle or home, to secure firearms.

Remove firearms and accessories before loaning a vehicle or leaving it at a repair shop.

Store the serial or identification number of each firearm in a secure location.

Save receipts for purchased firearms and gun accessories.

Unless specifically licensed to do so, avoid carrying a firearm onto a school or college campus, federal installation or anywhere that prohibits firearms.

Avoid decals or window stickers that identify yourself as a gun owner. Someone looking to steal a firearm may see such a decal as an advertisement for what is inside.

Refrain from leaving a firearm within reach of children and passengers.

Consider investing in a smart residential security system that has motion-activated cameras and sends notifications via cell phone. Nest, Ring, SimpliSafe and Vivint are some of the more popular residential security systems on the market.

Avoid leaving rifles and long guns in an unsecure location where they could move, fall or become entangled during transportation.

Call police immediately at 575-526-0796 to report a stolen firearm, magazine or ammunition. Be ready to provide police with serial numbers, descriptions and, if possible, photos of your stolen property.

