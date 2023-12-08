EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During the busy holiday season, it’s easy to get distracted while shopping and become the victim of a crime.

The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding consumers of basic safety tips that can help keep them out of harm’s way.

Shopping safety tips include:

Shop with a friend. You are less vulnerable when shopping as a couple or small group.

Do not leave personal electronics, tools, valuables, merchandise or wrapped gifts visible inside a vehicle or in the bed of a pickup. Conceal those items in a trunk or take them home before continuing to shop.

Avoid placing merchandise in your vehicle and then heading back into a store to continue shopping. Suspicious eyes are watching and may be tempted by what’s left in your vehicle. Conceal merchandise in your trunk or take it home. If you drive a sport utility vehicle, extend the rear cargo cover to hide valuables. Consider moving your vehicle to a different parking space before continuing to shop.

Roll up windows and lock doors when leaving your vehicle unattended.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle.

Never leave a vehicle running and unattended.

If you take children shopping, always keep them nearby.

Do not allow young children to shop or wander freely around stores.

Avoid setting a purse, cell phone and other personal property in a shopping cart.

Carry a purse close to your body or consider carrying only a wallet in a front pocket.

Carry keys in your pocket or inside your purse.

When possible, pay for items with a credit or debit card, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash while shopping.

Do not overburden yourself by carrying too many bags or packages at one time – especially in darkened or busy parking lots.

Have automobile keys ready, in hand, prior to leaving the store.

If shopping after dark, park in a well-lighted area and near the storefront.

Another good parking option is to park near the shopping cart return “corral,” so you can unload merchandise and return the cart without walking across a large parking lot.

Do not hesitate to ask store security for an escort to your vehicle.

Tell a friend or relative where you are going and when you’re expected to return.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Refrain from being distracted by your cell phone or other electronic devices. Call police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or feel your safety is in danger