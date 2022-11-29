Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre had starred in a series of popular TV ads over the years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced.

She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company.

Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who the Charlie Clark Automotive Group is today with her unconditional love throughout Charlie’s personal and professional life,” stated a news release announcing her death.

“We are thankful for all the Love and Affection that was shown towards her,” Charlie Clark said in the release. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of our Nanas. She is and will continue to be a Pillar to all that knew her. She will forever be RGV’s, El Paso’s, & Laredo’s Nana… Our Nana!”

Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico but lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life.

She was the Clark’s family nanny for four generations and her tender love and care for Charlie combined with her cultural Mexican traditions made a huge impact on Clark throughout his life, according to the release.

With her beside him, Aguirre taught Clark many important life lessons such as faith, loyalty, and perseverance. Her love for Charlie and his dealership’s customers touched the hearts of many and will always be admired and remembered, the statement continued.

She appeared in a series of popular television ads with Clark over the years.

The Charlie Clark Automotive Group has dealerships in El Paso and throughout the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

Services will be held in McAllen on Dec. 1 and 2.