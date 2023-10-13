EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Autism Hope El Paso is hosting their first annual fundraiser with Horses of Iron Motorcycle Club, on Sunday Oct. 15, at El Maida Shrine located at 6331 Alabama Ave.

“It will help us create more programs. It will help us find a home permanently, an office here in El Paso to provide supportive services for our community,” said Secretary of the El Paso Board of Autism Hope Aime Phillips.

Autism Hope El Paso has been around since March 2022. President and founder Miwa Resurreccion says she began the non-profit after learning the challenges of raising an autistic son and hopes to help autistic children to be accepted like her 23-year-old son.

“He was nonverbal, but then because he had enough school helping him. He started talking again little by little. Now he can talk and go to work,” Resurreccion said.

Autism Hope El Paso offers a variety of services, such as a sibling’s workshop to support individuals on the spectrum. As well as a youth transition program to help people with disabilities, just like 29-year-old Alison Rivera, a graduate from UTEP.

“I know the schools help you a lot also like they give you accommodations so like take time with the assignments and everything,” said Rivera.

Phillips says they provide parents alliance meetings to give parents and caregivers once a month guidance on raising a child with autism.

“We do provide a lot of inclusion and innovative as well. We work really closely with the city and businesses here to create those inclusions that help everyone in town,” said Phillips.

During the event on Sunday, they will give out blue trick or treat buckets with sensory toys, candy, and autism visuals for a safe Halloween.

President of Horses of Iron MC Albert Buchberg says if you would like to join and ride in your motorcycle, the registration fee is $15 or $25 with a passenger. If driving in a vehicle with a passenger, it’s $25.

For any additional questions call (915) 247-8128 or email AutismHopeElPaso@gmail.com. Autism Hope El Paso hopes to see you there.