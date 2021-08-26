Authorities investigating social media threat against El Dorado High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District and the El Paso Police Department are investigating a threat made on social media against El Dorado High School Thursday morning.

Officials with SISD said additional security will be at El Dorado HS monitoring the situation all day.

This is a developing story. KTSM 9 News will have updates once more information comes into our newsroom.

