What one of the “luxury” prison cells looked like inside Cereso prison.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When Mexican authorities entered Cereso prison in Juarez after Sunday’s riot and breakout, they found the equivalent of a luxury hotel for some inmates, according to our news partners in Juarez.

Cereso was the site of a brazen prison break and riot early Sunday, Jan. 1.

According to the latest numbers from a news release from the state attorney general’s office, a total of 17 people are dead, including 10 prison officers and seven inamtes.

A total of 27 inmates escaped, according to the latest numbers.

Authorities found 10 “luxury” prison cells after taking control back of the prison. These so-called luxury cells included bedrooms, plasma televisions and liquor and drugs.

Mexican soldiers also found 10 machine guns inside the prison and 17 outside of the prison, including a gun that fires grenades.

In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.