AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why.

Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue.

Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s son got sick with strep throat his doctor prescribed him Amoxicillin.

“When I called the pharmacy to have it filled they couldn’t fill it because they didn’t have it,” said Blanco. “Every time I went to a different drug store to try to find the medication I was also looking for (children’s) Motrin and (children’s) Tylenol and the shelves were empty.”

Blanco was told to check for children’s Motrin or Tylenol to deal with his son’s aches and pain since he couldn’t find antibiotics.

“Usually you will see from here to the back full with our products,” said Lynn Warnken with Martin’s Wellness, a family owned pharmacy in Austin and Dripping Springs. “At least for the next few months it is looking pretty slim.”

Warnken walked down the aisle showing the limited supply of children’s acetaminophen, some brands only had a box or two left.

“Antibiotics is one that has been going on for quite a while, also over the last few months we have been seeing a shortage on children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen,” said Warnken.

Martin’s Wellness does have the ability to make these products through compounding. They have a lab on site where they can make medicine if needed.

“We have plenty of the bulk powder of the acetaminophen and ibuprofen in stock, so if we aren’t able to offer them the commercial versions or they are no longer available that is definitely still an option,” said Warnken.

Compounded drugs, even over-the-counter medicines like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, require a prescription before they are made.

“It is certainly something we are seeing an increase in especially with the different shortages we are seeing going on right now,” said Warnken.

Martin’s Wellness has signs posted near the products, letting customers know they can only buy one item because of the shortages.