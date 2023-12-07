EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Austin High School held a special memorial event on Friday morning, Dec. 8, paying tribute to the remarkable life and legacy of Chief Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Shaun Felice/KTSM 9 News

The event featured a showcase of memorabilia, including yearbooks, photos and more in the foyer. The memorial concluded with a poignant dove release accompanied by the playing of taps, according to a press release sent by El Paso ISD.

Speakers at the event included El Paso County Judge Sue Kurita, students from the Sandra Day O’Connor Public Service Academy and Austin High School Principal Cyndi Ponce.

El Paso ISD says that while the event was not open to the public, it welcomed Sandra Day O’Connor Academy alumni, area judges, lawyers, law enforcement personnel and other public servants.

Justice O’Connor enrolled at Austin High School at the age of 16 and graduated sixth in her class in 1946. Her time at Austin High School left an indelible mark on her, shaping the foundations of her future achievements, according to El Paso ISD.

“Justice O’Connor made significant contributions to both the legal profession and the advancement of women in leadership roles,” according to El Paso ISD. “In recognition of her enduring influence, the district established the Sandra Day O’Connor Public Service Academy at Austin High School. The academy provides students with a specialized education in criminal justice, forensics, and legal studies, reflecting Justice O’Connor’s unwavering commitment to public service.”

Additionally, throughout her career, Justice O’Connor remained connected to her roots, attending her high school’s 50th reunion celebration and leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire current and future generations of students within the district.