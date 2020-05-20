August 3rd shooting victims to be honored with Healing Garden Memorial at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The construction of a Healing Garden Memorial at Ascarate Park has been approved by the El Paso Commissioners Court to honor the victims from the August 3rd mass shooting.

According to a release, the County has accepted a donation from JAR Construction for labor and materials to build the memorial.

City officials say the healing garden will be available for the public to visit and remember the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting.

The El Paso community has suffered a devastating tragedy with the loss of 23 innocent lives and many more that were physically and mentally affected as a result. The County of El Paso along with the help of the El Paso Community Foundation has created a donation page to build a Healing Garden located inside Ascarate Park to honor those victims.

The County continues to collect donations for the memorial to include a water feature and landscaping.

The El Paso Healing Garden logo is a Lotus Flower with 23 loops/petals to signify the victims who lost their lives, and a shining yellow star in the middle to signify our resilience and hope in the midst of it all. We are El Paso Strong.

