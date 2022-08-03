EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives on August 3, 2019 will be held at Ascarate Park on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The Catholic Bishop along with other faith leaders will hold a service at the healing garden and luminaries will be lit.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego saying the victims families are going through a lot with talk of the shooters hearing.

“They’re hearing about the hearing coming up and it has intensified the investigation and so they’re going through a difficult time, so the third year is really difficult,” said Samaniego.

Samaniego says the victims families asked for this year to not be a big to do on the anniversary.

“I think the trial and everything that’s going to happen in the next few years I think we’re going to be, just like there will be closure for them, there will be closure for our community. But I think right now there’s more questions than answers when comes to the trial, what’s happening with the DA and what they’re having to do,” said Samaniego.

However, he says he thinks it’s important that a service be held for both the families healing as well as the communities.

“The community also was extremely hurt and going through a healing process,” said Samaniego.

Those who wish to visit the park can drive through and see the lights or stop by the service at 8 p.m. or visit the healing garden throughout the day.

As we reported the healing garden was completed in 2021 and it’s a memorial with the August 3rd victims names can be seen on bronze plaques at Ascarate park.

In years past you may remember when sculptures of the victims were covered in flowers and placed throughout Ascarate Park.

