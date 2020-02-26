Audit reveals graduation issues, most coming from Socorro High School

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District sais they are taking full accountability for errors found in a district audit.

The audit revealed 29 of its students graduated without fulfilling all graduation requirements.

The audit initially had found 276 transcript discrepancies, however, only 29 of those did not meet the graduation requirements.

Superintendent Jose Espinoza addressed the recent error found in the district audit. Records show there are 29 students in question who have graduated from 8 different schools in the district, and 21 of them are from Socorro High School.

During Monday’s board meeting, staff said they had called the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for guidance on the incident, however, Superintendent Espinoza claims the district self-reported the issue to the TEA.

“We self-reported the less than 1%… the .08% of errors. The auditor didn’t clear to TEA and were told to document our findings and Correction Action Plan,” said Superintendent Espinoza.

The district said parents whose children were missing credits at the time of graduation have been informed about having to have the students complete the pending courses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mariachis for Moms May 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariachis for Moms May 9"

CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks"

Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run"

SISD audit reveals major graduation issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "SISD audit reveals major graduation issues"

Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash"

Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol"
More Local