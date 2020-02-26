Audit reveals graduation issues, most coming from Socorro High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District sais they are taking full accountability for errors found in a district audit.

The audit revealed 29 of its students graduated without fulfilling all graduation requirements.

The audit initially had found 276 transcript discrepancies, however, only 29 of those did not meet the graduation requirements.

Superintendent Jose Espinoza addressed the recent error found in the district audit. Records show there are 29 students in question who have graduated from 8 different schools in the district, and 21 of them are from Socorro High School.

During Monday’s board meeting, staff said they had called the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for guidance on the incident, however, Superintendent Espinoza claims the district self-reported the issue to the TEA.

“We self-reported the less than 1%… the .08% of errors. The auditor didn’t clear to TEA and were told to document our findings and Correction Action Plan,” said Superintendent Espinoza.

The district said parents whose children were missing credits at the time of graduation have been informed about having to have the students complete the pending courses.