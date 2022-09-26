EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen.

Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD.

“There is a possibility that laws were broken so that would need to be something that law enforcement further look into,” Janie Lopez told KVEO.

SISD sent a statement clarifying there is no investigation.

“Dr. Carman is aware a forensic audit was conducted by the SBCISD Board. There is no investigation. It appears as though forensic audits have become the norm when new leadership takes over. Dr. Carman is confident in the leadership he provided to SBCISD and proud of the work he, the Board of Trustees and administration did for the community.” Socorro ISD statement

The statement goes on to say that the State Accountability Rating for the San Benito district increased 11 points during Carman’s tenure.

All of this comes after the findings of an audit into a 2018 bond and the companies that were awarded the contracts were presented to the San Benito School Board.

The audit was prepared for San Benito CISD Board of Trustees by Weaver and Tidwell L.L.P out of Fort Worth.

The audit shows that the second step required for awarding contractors’ jobs with the district was not completed by San Benito CISD when Carmen was superintendent.

“We observed a lack of transparency in the selection process concerning the District’s procurement of project management and CMAR services for the 2018 Bond Program, including the use of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the procurement method, and the failure to document and share publicly the Board’s scoring and evaluation document” Forensic Audit Report

The audit noted it “appears to be in violation of Texas Government Code”.

It also showed that two of the contractors for the bond project had donated to former Superintendent Carmen’s golf tournament, which was used to raise money for student’s scholarship.

The moderator for the SISD Watchdog Group on Facebook tells KTSM they are now calling for a similar audit to be done for SISD.

“If it’s that important or if it’s that big of a deal in San Benito, then it should be as equally as big of a deal here at SISD,” Sammy Carrejo said. “We don’t know what the results are but we know that if it’s happening in San Benito, it can happen anywhere else and we’re asking that we do a very similar audit here at SISD as well because no one wants their children’s education put second.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store