ATVs prohibited on Las Cruces Roads; UTV guidelines provided

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department reminds residents that certain vehicles are not allowed on the roadways.

According to a release, all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, are not allowed on Las Cruces roadways.

A new Las Cruces City Ordinance that went into effect on March 13, 2020, and allows certain utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on municipal roads only if they meet the following specific requirements:

Vehicle must have a 17-character vehicle identification number.

UTVs must have one or more headlight and one or more taillight that complies with the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Act (OHMVA).

The vehicle must have brakes, mirrors, and a non-modified muffler.

The operator must have a valid driver’s license as required under the Motor Vehicle Code or a permit as required under OHMVA.

The vehicle must be insured, or its operator must have evidence of financial responsibility in accordance with New Mexico state law.

The vehicle must have a windshield that complies with OHMVA or the operator must use proper eye protection.

Operators and passengers under 18 must wear a safety helmet that complies with OHMVA and must properly use a safety belt.

The vehicle must be registered with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division and the validation sticker or license plate must be properly affixed to the UTV.

The vehicle must have a special off-highway motor vehicle paved road use license plate indicating that the operator intends to use it on paved streets in accordance with provisions of the OHMVA.

Aside from the guidelines listed above, UTV operators must obey all traffic laws and speed limits not to exceed 45 MPH.

According to a release, UTVs are not allowed on State roads, highways or Interstate freeways.

More specifically, UTVs are prohibited from using I-10, I-25, Highway 70, Main Street from I-25 to Picacho Avenue, Picacho Avenue west to the Rio Grande bridge, Valley Drive from Avenida de Mesilla north, and Avenida de Mesilla from Valley Drive west to Mesilla, a release said.