EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An ATV crash in Vinton Saturday night, April 22, sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Kiely roads. One male, age not given, was taken to the hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators were requested at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more details.