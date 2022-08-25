EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police with the city of Socorro responded to a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was involved this Thursday afternoon.

According to Socorro Police, the north bound lanes of Horizon Blvd. between Regina and North Loop are closed.

People driving in that area can detour to Baume, Rio Vista, and Moon Rd.

No information was provided on how many people were injured and the condition of their injuries.

Anyone with information who may have seen the hit-and-run on Horizon Blvd. in front of the Walgreens is asked to contact police at 915-858-6985.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

