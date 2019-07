EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in South El Paso Thursday night.

According to police, the department’s Special Traffic Investigators responded before 10:30 p.m. to Loop 375 West and Paisano.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased.

Loop 375 West is closed at Paisano. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.