At least five dead in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

Officials with AFR are reporting at least five people died in the crash. The balloon hit power lines and PNM officials have confirmed that more than 13,000 customers are without power. Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave. in southwest Albuquerque.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pro-immigrant groups welcome Kamala Harris to El Paso

Man arrested in alleged Home Depot robbery

9 New Movie Reviews: F9: The Fast Saga

El Paso photographer captures viral marriage proposal photograph and uses social media to find couple

Man charged with possession of cockfighting instruments

Vice President Harris visits El Paso, makes unexpected stop at PDN bridge

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link