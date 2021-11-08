At least 1 person dead, others injured in Hudspeth County rollover on US62/180

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A deadly early morning rollover in Hudspeth County closed a significant portion of US62/180, as first responders and law enforcement worked the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell KTSM 9 that there is at least one person dead as a result of the wreck, and several others injured and transported to local hospitals. TxDOT officials tweeted that the wreck was a rollover.

According to DPS, the wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m., 6 miles west of FM 1576.

DPS officials tell KTSM 9 that both the east- and west-bound lanes were blocked as a result of the wreck, and the detour was from Farm to Market Road 2775 (Hueco Road) all the way to Farm to Market Road 1111.

Shortly after noontime, TxDOT officials announced that the scene was clear, and traffic was allowed back onto 62/180.

Once any new information is available, we will update you both here and in our later newscasts.

