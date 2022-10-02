EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead and Interstate 10 is closed in both directions at Lomaland after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening, El Paso police report.

Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, have responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation says traffic will be backed up until further notice. Police advise the public to avoid the area if possible.

