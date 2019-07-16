Asylum seekers in Mexico relieved to learn they are still allowed into U.S.

Vicente, a Cuban migrant staying in Juarez, says he’s worried fellow Cubans will have to seek asylum in other countries following the Trump administration’s move to end asylum protections. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

JUAREZ, Mexico — Migrants and officials here breathed a sigh of relief early Tuesday, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection continued to call migrants on a waiting list for their initial appointment.

Ten migrants staying in Juarez and 12 in Tijuana were admitted to U.S. territory for their hearings, said Enrique Valenzuela, director of the Chihuahua State Population Council in Juarez.

Juarez officials were concerned about possible disturbances if CBP suspended appointments due to a new policy from the Trump administration making asylum seekers apply for U.S. protection not on American soil but on the first country they set foot on after leaving their own. This new policy, which was supposed to take effect on Tuesday, did not affect those already signed up on a waiting list managed by Mexican officials.

In an email, the CBP spokesman for El Paso, Roger Maier, said, “at this point, we continue to operate as we have.”

The last time CBP had a two-day lapse in calling people waiting in Juarez, a group of about 200 Cubans and Central Americans tried to rush the Paso del Norte Bridge and CBP officers in riot gear prevented them from getting across.

Valenzuela said Juarez officials were on standby in the early hours of Tuesday, but no protests materialized.

In Juarez, word of the new policy has started to filter down to some of the 5,500 migrants on the waiting lists for asylum hearings in El Paso.

“It would be impossible to go back to another country. Those places aren’t safe for us,” said Vicente, a Cuban migrant stranded in Juarez while his number is called in El Paso. “If they don’t want us here, they should let us apply in Canada. Canada is a very safe country.”

Other Cubans — who comprise the majority of asylum seekers stranded in Juarez, according to Valenzuela — said they escaped the island flying to countries friendly to the communist regime. They said they fear being turned in if they’re forced to apply for U.S. asylum in places like Venezuela or Nicaragua, in addition to the expense of traveling to those countries more than 2,000 miles from the U.S. border.

Valenzuela said Juarez officials will continue monitoring the situation.