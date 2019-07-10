Assistant District Attorney James Montoya running to replace Jaime Esparza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Homicide prosecutor James Montoya is running for El Paso County District Attorney, in a bid to replace his current boss Jaime Esparza.

Montoya will make his formal announcement on Thursday morning, just two days after Esparza declared he will retire at the end of his term in 2020, leaving the position of chief prosecutor in El Paso up for grabs.

He joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2013, as then the youngest licensed attorney in the State of Texas. As a part of the Special Crimes Unit, Montoya has worked on more than 100 homicide cases, tried more than 50 before a jury and secured six life-sentences, according to a campaign news release.

Before he joined the District Attorney’s Office, Montoya attended George Washington University where he earned a Bachelor’s in political science and a law degree from the law school. He was born in El Paso and graduated from Americas High School, where he volunteers as a coach for the mock trial team.