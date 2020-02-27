Ash Wednesday: What El Pasoans are giving up for Lent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Throughout El Paso on Wednesday Churches were full of Catholics going to receive ashes for the start of Lent.

“Take time to reflect today on ash Wednesday and get my ashes it’s important to me,” said Mayela Jackson an El Pasoan.

Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent in the Catholic church. Many Catholics are choosing to give up something for 40 days from now until Easter.

“I’ll be giving up chips, tortillas, and bread,” said Devan Quintana.

“I’ll try to give up smoking for sure,” said Manuel Martinez.

However, if you’re still thinking of what to give up this Lent, Pope Frances suggests spending less time on your phone.

“We live in an environment polluted by too much verbal violence, by many offensive and harmful words, which the internet amplifies,” said Pope Frances.

While giving up your phone may be difficult the Catholic Diocese of El Paso says it’s a good time to reflect.

“If you feel that social media is making you cynical or maybe it’s not healthy for you maybe it is a good time for you to say well I want to give up social media because I want to be able to reflect on myself and that’s really the key,” said Fernando Ceniceros a Spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso​.

Although the Deacon of Saint Paul Catholic Church says many people still choose the more common things to give up.

“The most common thing they’re giving up, well some give up bread, some give up not to eat meat during the whole lent,” said Deacon Vicente Aguirre.

However, he does think some people will give up their phones.

“I think so, I don’t know but I think they do,” said Deacon Aguirre.