EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to “Plunge into the New Year” on Friday, Dec. 22.

The County says it’s inviting the “brave and bold” of El Paso to dive into the cold waters at the Ascarate Aquatic Center, symbolizing a refreshing and invigorating start to the New Year.

The event will start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. However, participants are welcomed to arrive as early as 12:30 p.m. that Friday for registration.

The County says participants will have the chance to plunge into the pool, experiencing the “brisk and unheated waters” and then promptly exit.

The pool area will be available only for the plunge and photo opportunities and will close immediately afterward.

After the plunge, everyone is invited to enjoy the rest of their day within Ascarate Park, especially at the “Lights on the Lake” event, which will begin their first light show at 6 p.m.

The event will also feature food vendors with the picnic area open to the public and all participants will receive a complimentary 30-minute swim lesson, redeemable during the County’s swim lesson marathon in the spring.

Participants are encouraged to wear swimwear or an appropriate costume, and to bring a warm set of clothes for afterwards. The County says pets are not allowed at this event for safety reasons.