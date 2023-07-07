EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ASC Technical Institute hosted its grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7 at 6401 Convair Road.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

A press conference was held at 12 p.m. with speakers such as El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, City Council Reps. Brian Kennedy and Cassandra Hernandez, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, guests were provided with burgers and hot dogs by El Doggy Kitchen and Mariachi entertainment.

The ASC Technical Institute changes the lives of members of the military, veterans and civilians alike, according to a press release sent by the organization.

ASC facilitates service members’ re-entry into civilian life by providing real-world job skills for in-demand industries such as construction and trucking.

ASC also assists the civilian population in finding gainful employment for both native Texans and immigrants.

An ASC female graduate from South Africa, who is now working for Mesilla Valley Transportation, had the opportunity of speaking at the press conference about her immigration to the U.S. and the instrumental job the institution had in providing her with truck driving training.

In addition, ASC acquired Academy School of Careers in 2021. Before this change of ownership, the school operated in various forms since its founding in 1986.

The institution is also approved by the Texas Workforce Commission Career Schools and Colleges and the Department of Veteran Affairs.