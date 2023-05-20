EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are rising in the borderland, this is why the El Paso Fire Department is warning parents and guardians of the potential dangers of leaving young children, elderly, or pets in a parked car.

While outside the temperature can be comfortable for most, the interior temperature of the car can quickly rise to over 110 degrees. If someone is left in a hot vehicle, it can turn deadly according to El Paso Fire Department PIO Enrique Dueñas.

“Within a minute temperatures can go 10, 20 degrees higher than what they are outside so that’s pretty hot inside of the car. It can lead to dehydration, it can lead to heat injuries such as heat stroke, and it is overall dangerous and it can become fatal pretty quickly,” said Dueñas.

If you are exiting a vehicle, it is important that you check to make sure there is no one in the back seat. Even if you own a vehicle with remote climate control, Dueñas said it is still recommended to bring whoever you have in with you.

If you do see a person or pet in distress, do not hesitate to call 911 immediately.

“They should call 911 right away, that way the Police department and the Fire department can show up if needed. They will open the car and of course, the police are going to talk to the person that is leaving children inside of a car because this could potentially become child endangerment if the person were to become injured,” said Dueñas