As more El Pasoans are arming themselves, others are concerned with guns in crowded places

In Texas, it's legal to open carry as long as you have a license.

While more El Pasoans seem to be are arming themselves, others seem concerned with guns they are seeing people carry legally.

A local gun shop said they’ve seen about double the sales since Saturday.

“There was a surge of about 1500% uptick in folks in this community getting their concealed handgun licenses,” said city councilor Sam Morgan.

During a meeting Thursday, city officials said concerned citizens have been calling them about seeing increased open carry in crowded areas.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said this state is a second amendment supporting state and they can’t do anything if a person has a gun out in public.

“We are enforcers and guardians of the law. Not do what’s right simply because of an outcry,” said Allen.

An instructor at Gun Central often offers free license to carry classes. This month’s class got a lot response after Saturday.

Gun central said the instructor that offers free license to carry classes is expected to continue offering free courses in the future.