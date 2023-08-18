Shelter in Tijuana being set up to house people displaced by pending storm. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Baja California state government is preparing for the likely arrival of Hurricane Hilary, which will probably be just a tropical storm if it does hit this region.

Right now, the bulk of the storm is on track to hit Northern Baja Sunday evening.

Officials are hoping the storm veers left and away from land, but just in case, they are preparing for possible flooding, strong winds and power outages.

Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda is asking residents to stay indoors and away from coastal areas if the storm stays on its current path.

She and the state’s civil protection agency are asking all municipalities to clear storm drains to avoid clogging.

They are also preparing to close schools for the early part of the coming week.

Hilary is expected to hit the northern part of the Baja California peninsula on Friday night. (Courtesy: National Hurricane Center)

Shelters are being set up with beds and other amenities in case people need a place to stay as the storm passes.

Hilary is now a Category 4 hurricane, but it is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm as it hits colder water before making landfall.

“Up until now, civil protection is on alert and watching possible problem areas, drains are being cleared, and sand bags are ready,” said Ávila Olmeda. “You can’t predict the amount of rain, but we’ll be ready.”