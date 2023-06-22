EL PASO, Texas — Canyon Hills Middle School teachers and staff had to reapply for the 2023-2024 school year after EPISD redesigned a new academic model.

Canyon Hills Middle School was the lowest performing campus in the district.

For five years the school repeatedly received “D” and “F” ratings under the states accountability system.

The district created a new academic model to focus on four key areas:

Acadmeic Excellence

Culture and accountability

Positive behavior intervention supports

Focused teacher development in Reading and Math

The school let go of all of their faculty and staff and had them reapply if they wanted their same position.

“We allowed everyone on campus, all the way from janitors to the assistant principals to reapply if they wanted to,” Mark Paz, EPISD assistant superintendent said.

A teacher of 15 years at Canyon Hills Middle School, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KTSM that they would not be retained.

The teacher expressed that throughout their time at the school they experienced 6 to 7 different principals, saying that was a contributing factor to the structure.

“So, it it’s difficult when you know you’re with the principal for two years and then all of a sudden they’re gone and then somebody who comes in and then they have their own plan and then you follow that plan for two years and then you have somebody else, you know, come in.” the teacher said.

The teacher adds they hope that the district can turn things around for the school but said it would take a lot of time.

“…first and foremost, a change in culture. Second, the district is launching a brand-new curriculum, so it’s an opportunity for those teachers to all learn together to develop what that looks like and how they’re going to roll out that new curriculum to the students.” the teacher said.