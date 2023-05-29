EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) is seeking entries for the 2024 Border Biennial exhibition.

The exhibit seeks to “recognize, stimulate, and disseminate artistic creation on the US-Mexico border,” according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.



The exhibition “aims to feature the unique distinctiveness of the Borderland,

which includes a diversity of experiences,” the release added.

It will also explore how the definition of “the border” has helped to shape an artist.

A total of 25 artists, or collectives, will be selected to present artwork in the

2024 Border Biennial.

To be eligible, artists must live and work within 200 miles of the border between the United States and Mexico. Artists will be chosen from the open call. Several established artists, whose artwork features border issues, will also be invited.

The deadline to apply is July 30. The application can be found by clicking

here.

The complete application guidelines and information can be found by clicking

here.

The 2024 Border Biennial will be on view at the EPMA in the Woody and Gayle

Hunt Gallery from Dec. 15 to April 14, 2024.



The 2024 Border Biennial is curated by EPMA Assistant Curator Claudia S.

Preza, alongside curatorial advisers Edgar Picazo Merino and Jazmin

Ontiveros Harvey.



Support for the 2024 Border Biennial is provided by the Mellon Foundation.

Additional support is provided by the Texas Commission on the Arts, the El

Paso Museum of Art Foundation, and the City of El Paso Museums and

Cultural Affairs Department.



For more information on the El Paso Museum of Art, click here.